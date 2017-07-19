Rescuing your lost super

Do you hear that? Those sounds of distress off in the distance? Those many voices calling for a hero to come to the rescue?

It’s your money, cast adrift from your superannuation long ago and now held captive in the fortresses of the Australian Tax Office!

Strained metaphors aside, lost super is an issue that unknowingly affects many Australians. At last estimate, around 15 billion dollars of unclaimed super is currently sitting with the ATO. With such a large pool to draw from, if you’ve never looked into it, there’s every chance some of this could be yours.

The most common ways super becomes lost is in changing jobs or addresses. In starting a new job, with everything else you had to focus on, you may have missed the option to allocate a super fund and therefore had the company open a new one on your behalf. There can often also be a lot of super lost early in our working lives through the various casual jobs we take on in our teens and twenties.

To say our lost super is money in peril is not strictly true, with ‘unoptimised’ serving as a more accurate description. While lost super is with the ATO, the government keeps the earnings and you’re missing out on the compounding effects of the interest. If you have many super funds you’re not aware of, you also could be paying more fees than you need to. In almost all cases, it’s best to have one large, well-diversified super fund.

Thankfully you don’t need any super-human powers to bring your lost super safely back home: you can do it all with a visit to the ATO’s website.

To hear more details on how to do it and get a few other super tips aside, have a listen to Jason Andreissen from our sponsor StatePlus have a chat to Bill and Dee Dee in the podcast above.