The many worlds of Kualoa Ranch

Even if you’ve never heard the name Kualoa Ranch, there’s a great chance you’ve already seen it.

That’s because this 4,000 acre property located just 22 miles from Waikiki in Hawaii has served as a location for over over 138 movies and TV shows; including Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, King Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla, 50 First Dates and LOST.

Signs of this vast cinema heritage are worn proudly across the grounds- visitors can stand in the footprint of Godzilla, the skull of a giant ape and even meet some animatronic dinosaurs!

Outside of the imaginary worlds that Kualoa hosts, it offers plenty of adventures in the real one too. There’s zip-lining, horse riding, quad biking, ocean voyages, jungle expeditions and more.

Daniel Sanchez from Kualoa tells Bill Woods all about it in the podcast and our sponsor Flight Centre gives us the best deals to get us there.