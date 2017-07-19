Tricking yourself into exercising

Australians are constantly told to exercise more. That is because according to the heart foundation 70% of Australians over the age of 15 have low levels of exercise.

Our increasingly sedentary lifestyles aren’t good for our health. However, exercise can be difficult to start and even harder to persist with.

Columnist Kerri Sackville found a way to get herself exercising. She tricks herself into doing it.

She found that by listening to podcasts while walking, she would walk for longer to keep listening to the podcasts. Before she knew it Kerri was a regular exerciser.

Kerri talked to Nick Bennett and Sam Stove on The Daily Drive in depth about her new exercise technique.