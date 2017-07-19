What is SIBO? Could it be making you sick?

Gut health issues in Australia are rapidly increasing; around half of the population experience a digestive problem in any 12-month period.

Could SIBO be largely to blame? SIBO or Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth occurs when the bacteria in our gut get out of balance and overgrow, leading to a range of uncomfortable symptoms and if left untreated, can lead to potentially serious health complications.

Alessandra Edwards is a Clinical Naturopath, Medical Herbalist and Nutrigenomic Specialist and she joined Rob on Better Living to explain SIBO and how to treat and prevent it. Listen above.

Connect with Alessandra here – reclaimyourhealth.com.au