Why you should hit the road in New Zealand

You may not have thought it, but the land of the long white cloud is also the land of the long winding road.

Based on our very own Suzy Yate’s recent NZ family adventure, here are 3 reasons why bundling your family into a camper van is the perfect way to go:

See it all: The scenery of New Zealand is downright breathtaking and traveling at ground level right through it will guarantee your windows are always filled with amazing vistas. And if you see something you really like, you can simply stop to take it all in.

Choose your own adventure: When you’re behind the wheel, you call the shots. See an intriguing sign to a location you’ve never heard of? There’s nothing stopping you from checking it out. Travelling by roads is a great way to ensure easy access to pretty much anywhere- especially the serendipitous hidden gems you could never have planned on.

Great roads=great road-trip: The roads of New Zealand are wide, sparse and easy-driving- people have even praised the locals for being easy to share the road with (how often do you hear that about a destination?)

To hear more about a real north island New Zealand camper van experience, have a listen to Suzy Yates and her family describe their last holiday in the podcast above- including what it was like to try and outrun a cyclone!

Can’t wait to hit the road yourself? Our sponsor Flight Centre have great deals to get you there right now.