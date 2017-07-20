Are you weird if you sleep with your pets?

According to the old Latin saying, If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.

But modern studies seem to indicate that the emotional and psychological benefits associated with sleeping with your pets might outweigh any of the negatives, flea bites included.

Sleeping with your pets is a hot button issue. Some swear by it, while others are passionately opposed to the idea and are quick to rifle through a long list of reasons why it’s bad news.

Associate Professor Kirrilly Thompson is an anthropologist with the Appleton Institute, part of CQU’s Adelaide Campus, she’s an expert in human-animal relations and has studied the issue of pets in our beds extensively.

So if you sleep with your dog, are you strange? Or are those with beds free of furry friends the weirdos?

Kayley and Nick chat with Kirrilly Thompson on The Daily Drive.