Do you know a little one with a big idea?

Australia’s best young scientific minds are once again focused on a terrific competition.

It is the 4th year of Origin Energy’s Little Big Idea competition. This is where school children come up with ideas for great inventions, with the youngsters with the best ideas winning a trip to NASA in the USA.

Dr. Jordan Nguyen is one of Australia’s most successful inventors. Jordan set up Psykinetic, a company dedicated to creating technology that helps people with disabilities. He’s also the head judge this year and says he’s always delighted by the great ideas these creative children come up with.

Listen in to the podcast to hear all about this fantastic initiative.