How do you regain flexibility after 40?

https://omny.fm/shows/john-and-garry/former-olympian-jane-flemming-talks-to-john-garry

Getting older is inevitable- but is becoming less fit and flexible too?

Plenty of callers let us know how they have managed to regain their fitness and flexibility, and there was a great variety in how they achieved it, including swimming, running, stretching and even vibrating.

Someone who is the perfect example of a lifestyle of fitness and flexibility is Jane Flemming. She’s competed at two Olympic Games, was twice a Commonwealth Games champion and these days is the relationship director at Live Life, Get Active: an organization providing free health, fitness, and nutritional education.

John and Garry chat to Jane about the 15 new sports for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and how you can always regain your fitness and flexibility, no matter how old or young.