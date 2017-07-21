Dream destinations in New Zealand’s north

We already know the north island of New Zealand is a great place to hit the road. Question is: where to?

Robyn Meywes from Dreamtrips has a few ideas.

Auckland to Hamilton to Toranga: A road trip of Robyn’s own devising. With stop-ins at the Mercer Cheesery and Pokeno for it’s famous ice cream, it helps to showcase New Zealand as a world-class food destination.

Bay of Islands area (pictured): Idyllic, picturesque and packed with history. It’s a fisherman’s dream and the boat tours are a must.

Rotorua: Get warmed by the amazing geothermal springs then immersed Maori culture.

Hobbiton: The south island has the most Lord of the Rings sights, but the north might have the best! Near Matamata, only an hour out of Rotorua, there’s a bus that picks you up and takes you right to the quaint and iconic village straight from Tolkien’s imagining.

And that’s just a few to get you started- the best part of a New Zealand road trip is that you’re never more than a couple of hours away from the next exciting destination. You can also hear plenty more in Robyn’s chat to Bill Woods in the podcast above.

