Are aliens hiding in our solar system?

A former NASA engineer has made a startling claim: aliens are in our solar system.

Dr Norman Bergrun says the aliens are hiding in the rings that surround the planets of Saturn, Uranus and Jupiter.

Could this be true? And are UFOs being sighted more but reported less?

We asked Dave Reneke, astronomer and writer for Australasian Science Magazine, his thoughts on these hidden aliens.