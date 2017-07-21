Caitlyn Shadbolt wears her Songs on her Sleeve

Young gun country star Caitlyn Shadbolt’s career has been on something of a tear recently.

Caitlyn first came to the nation’s attention in 2014 via X-Factor, where she was mentored by Ronan Keating and ultimately finished 5th.

But this Gympie girl’s raw talent and infectious charm captivated fans and in 2015, her debut single Maps Out The Window went straight to the top of the country singles charts.

In 2016, Caitlyn won New Oz Artist of the Year at the Country Music Channel Awards.

And in 2017, her debut album Songs on my Sleeve debuted at number 1 on the Australian Country Chart thanks to the hit single My Breakup Anthem.

And all of this has happened before she’s even turned 22. Impressive stuff.

You can catch Caitlyn Shadbolt at the upcoming Broadbeach Country Music Festival from the 28th to the 30th of July, proudly supported by The Star, as well as the Gympie Muster.

Caitlyn Shadbolt chats with Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live with The Star.