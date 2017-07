What makes a good whistle?

We know a good whistle when we hear it.

But what makes a good whistle? And does whistling add to a song?

David Morris does a whole lot more than whistle while he works- whistling is his work ever since he won the world whistling title back in 2003.

David quit his job and turned his dinner party trick into a full-time gig. Listen to the podcast to hear how he’s traveled the world performing concerts and made a career out of this old age hobby.