Why do we have cravings?

We all get cravings: a specific type of sandwich for lunch, pasta for dinner, a few squares of chocolate at night time…

But why do we get cravings?

Melanie McGrice has the answer. She is a dietician and spokesman for the Dietician’s Association of Australia.

Melanie says your body often craves things because it needs it e.g. if you are low in iron you might crave iron rich foods

Listen in to hear more explanations about why we crave certain food and drink.