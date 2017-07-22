Grey nomad travelers must prepare before adventures

One of the best ways to experience all that Australia has to offer is by setting out on a road trip. Many people wait until they are on long service leave or reach their retirement years before embarking on the big around Australia adventure.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service is urging all outback travellers to be prepared and and take care on the roads.

Despite the fact that two-thirds of Australians live in cities, half of Australia’s annual 1,200- 1,300 road deaths occur in remote and rural areas.

A quarter of the emergency medical evacuations the Flying Doctor respond to each year involve city travellers on Outback adventures.

Joining us is Jamie Corbett who is a Flight Nurse with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.