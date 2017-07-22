Why our street trees are valuable citizens

When it comes to ideal neighbours, you wouldn’t necessarily think of your humble tree.

And yet having a street filled with large, healthy trees has been shown to have many benefits, including:

Providing habitats for birds and other wildlife

Increasing property values in Perth by $16,889 on average.

Reducing heating and cooling costs by 12 to 15% per year

Increasing the mental wellbeing of residents

Increasing air quality

Contributing to a greener, more carbon-friendly future

Despite the many reasons why we love having trees around, in just the last 5 years, the City of Stirling has lost over 50 cricket pitches worth of tree cover. It’s alarming, but there are big plans to bring some of our favourite green neighbours back to our streets- which you can be part of!

Have a listen to the podcast above to hear Linda Ross discuss all this with Ian Hunter, the Manager of Parks and Sustainability for the City of Sterling, and for more information, head here.