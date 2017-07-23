Buy, Swap & Sell Listing: Sunday July 23

If you have something to sell phone 13 12 83 between 1-1.30pm Sunday.
Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).
We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Please see below for items from the Sunday July 23 show:
|Name
|Suburb
|Items (3 max. pp)
|Contact number
|Anne
|Concord, NSW
|Washing Machine, Lawn Mower and bench press
|0414 906 344
|Margaret
|Lane Cove, NSW
|Deep fryer
|0404 049 565
|Cheri
|Upper
|White gloss dining room table
|Maggie
|East Bentley, VIC
|Teen dragster bike
|0410 692 448
|Richard
|St Ives, NSW
|Toyota Yaris 2007
|0448 664 443
|Kate
|Albion, VIC
|Twister exercise machine
|03 9311 8224