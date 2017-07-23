Buy, Swap & Sell Listing: Sunday July 23

If you have something to sell phone 13 12 83 between 1-1.30pm Sunday.

 

Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).

 

We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.

 

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Please see below for items from the Sunday July 23 show:

 

 

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number
Anne Concord, NSW Washing Machine, Lawn Mower and bench press 0414 906 344
Margaret Lane Cove, NSW Deep fryer 0404 049 565
Cheri Upper White gloss dining room table
Maggie East Bentley, VIC Teen dragster bike 0410 692 448
Richard St Ives, NSW Toyota Yaris 2007 0448 664 443
Kate Albion, VIC Twister exercise machine 03 9311 8224

 

