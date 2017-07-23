‘Top 5’ in Beautiful Ballina

Blessed with fertile growing conditions, lush forests and stunning waterways, Ballina and surrounds in Northern NSW is a heaven-on-earth location.

So that’s why this week we’re heading to Ballina and staying at our BIG4 Park of the Week – the BIG4 Ballina Headlands Holiday Park!

This BIG4 is located between Ballina and Lennox Head and is only a short stroll to the beach and headlands – the perfect location.

Like all BIG4’s, this park has fantastic facilities:

– An Interactive Playground – the NEOS 360. Which allows your own little ninja warriors to challenge themselves, or friends, to press a series of buttons within a set time frame.

– There are also climbing ropes and regular play equipment for the little ones.

– Peddle go karts

– Solar heated pool and hot spa

– Giant jumping pillow

– Games room with pool table

– Lots of open space for the kids to play cricket

– Fantastic newly renovated camp kitchen

The park also has fantastic accommodation options to choose from: from cabins to ensuite sites and camping spots.



Ballina and surrounds ‘Top 5’

This region is very blessed with fertile growing conditions thanks to the rich volcanic soil, warm climate, and regular rainfall. So the fresh fruit and veggies, local meats, nuts and other food offerings are in abundance and are absolutely delicious. (The great cafes and restaurants definitely take advantage of all of this).Get up early on a Sunday and head straight to the Ballina Farmers Markets at Missingham Park. Grab a coffee, buy some fresh veggies, meet some locals, purchase some locally caught seafood, maybe some chutney. It’s a great morning out.

Go on a guided Kayak tour to take in the beautiful waterways and sights and sounds of Ballina. Ballina Kayak are the guys to go with. No previous experience is necessary as a basics skills lesson is included. You’ll spot local flora and fauna, learn about the history and cultural heritage of the area all while paddling around and taking in the stunning scenery.

Set the alarm early and taking a drive to beautiful Byron Bay, It’s only around 20 minutes drive from the BIG4 Ballina Headlands Holiday Park. Head to the Cape Byron Lighthouse to watch an absolutely breathtaking sunrise. This lighthouse is actually Australia’s most powerful lighthouse and it’s also mainland Australia’s most easterly point! While you’re there you must do the Byron lighthouse walk – it’s around 3.5km and you can dolphin spot, take in the beautiful views and breathe in the fresh ocean air.

Head to the beach for a swim – it’s just a short stroll from the BIG4. Do some fishing at South Ballina Beach, browse the shops and boutiques in Lennox Head.

The rock pools at Boulder’s Beach during low tide is the perfect place for kids to explore.

To find out more and to book visit big4.com.au

Ballina travel tips by Travel Journalist Charmaine Perry.