7 signs you might be a workaholic

Too much of anything is bad, and work is no exception.

Workaholics. You might be one, you might know one, you might live with one.

It’s all too easy to become a workaholic, and many people gradually morph into one. You’re a hard worker, you tell yourself. You’re who they come to because you get things done. And after all, hard work pays off, right?

But the danger is that it can all become too much. Your work life balance is practically non existent. Your weeks become nothing but work and sleep.

And before long, you’ve ground yourself down to the nub. You’re fatigued, exhausted, possibly depressed. And in this state, you’re of little use to your company.

Nicole Gorton is the Australian Director of global HR firm Robert Half and she chats with Nick and Sam on The Daily Drive, sharing 7 early warning signs of workaholism.