A weekend in Auckland is a perfect choice

Affordable and easy to get to in just three hours with loads to see and do for the whole family: sound like the perfect criteria for a weekend getaway, doesn’t it?

We know that New Zealand is a great destination for a long and winding odyssey, but travel writer Adam Ford says that Auckland is also ideal for a shorter stay.

Here are some must-sees:

The cool suburbs- According to Adam, you can’t go wrong with basing yourself in the Viaduct Harbour- it’s central with loads of great places to stay and eat. From there, you can head to Ponsonby, Parnell, Britomark and Newmarket for plenty more great restaurants and bars, shopping and a beautiful mix of heritage and modern architecture.

Walk with those in the know- For just a discretionary donation, a city walking tour is a great way to really get acquainted with Auckland. Just book online a little in advance.

Touch the Sky- As one of Auckland’s main attractions and the highest building in all of New Zealand, the Skytower isn’t one you’re likely to miss. The view from the top is exhilarating enough by itself, but the quick exit to the ground with the Skyjump, a 200 metre plunge, or the skywalk, a hands-free walk at the tower’s highest point, really take things to the next level if you’re a thrill-seeker.

Get ‘beached as’- Auckland isn’t called the city of sails for nothing- there’s some truly gorgeous coastline with some beautiful beaches to explore. Mission bay and Anchor bay are worth a look but there are loads of others.

Mount up- There are 48 volcanoes to check out and all of them have amazing views. Mt. Eden is the most popular and a bus will take you right there.

For even more suggestions for your perfect Auckland weekend, have a listen to the rest of Adam Ford’s tips in the podcast, and see our sponsor Flight Centre for the absolute best deals to get there.