Why Le Tour is so much more than a bike race

Michael Tomalaris is covering the Le Tour once again this year for SBS and has covered the Tour de France since 1996.

He says “it’s about the bikes and pedals but Le Tour offers so much more…”

Australian Michael Matthews walked onto the podium with the national flag around his shoulders as the first Australian to win the green jersey since Robbie McEwen in 2006.

The British rider, Chris Froome, has crossed the finish line in Paris to become a four-time winner of the Tour De France. Froome won previously in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Listen to Michael’s chat with John and Garry as he covers the crazy fans along the sides of the route, the crashes, the meaning of the yellow jersey, green jersey and red polka-dot jersey and the growing popularity of cycling in Australia.