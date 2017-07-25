A Field Guide to Kokoda Track

In Kokoda, Australian soldiers, sailors, and airmen were literally fighting for their country on our doorstep to the north.

Countless books have been written about the track, but a very special work has just hit the bookshelves- A Field Guide to the Kokoda Track: An Historical Guide to the Lost Battlefields- written by Bill James to mark the 75th anniversary of the start of the Kokoda campaign.

The battle on the track began on July 1942 when Japanese forces landed on the North Coast of Papua. Listen to Bill’s chat with John and Garry explaining the importance of this battle, and significance of traveling there.