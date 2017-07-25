Dealing with hearing difficulties in the workplace

Our workplaces can be challenging places at the best of times.

But with hearing difficulties, they become even more so. On top of the usual tasks, there is the constant effort of trying to understand what is being said. It’s truly exhausting. What’s more, despite this effort, someone with hearing difficulties may misunderstand or miss an instruction- or worse, be overlooked for opportunities altogether.

For these reasons, if you think you have difficulty hearing, it’s important to get your hearing tested as soon as possible and begin to make use of devices, should they be necessary. Studies show that early treatment makes a world of difference. Employees also shouldn’t be afraid to seek support from their employer: openness is always the best policy, but you should also know your rights just in case you find that you’re unfortunately not supported.

From the other side, there are many ways a manager can help their co-workers should they be suffering from hearing difficulties. The most important thing is to communicate directly- face the person and speak clearly. Even a great hearing aid has trouble with reverberation, so avoid echoing rooms for meetings. Most importantly of all, never say “never mind” as it sends a message that you’ve given up. Finally, if you’re ever in doubt, just ask what is best for the person themselves.

For even more tips to navigate hearing difficulties in the workplace, listen to Rob chat with Daniel Pistritto, Audiometrist at Blamey Saunders on the podcast above or visit the Blamey Saunders Hears website.