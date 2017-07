The 2017 Helpmann Awards In Review

Olivia Ansell reports on the 2017 Helpmann Awards that were held at The Capital Theatre in Sydney.

Olivia gives us all the winners of the night plus interviews guests on the red carpet.

We also play a interview with the big winner of the night, Leah Purcell, who’s amazing play, “The Drovers Wife”, picked up 4 major awards