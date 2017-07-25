What happened to the musical generation gap?

Tens of thousands of keen punters recently flocked to beautiful Byron Bay for the Splendour in the Grass Music Festival.

But if you think music festivals are exclusively the domain of hip, fashion forward young people… think again.

The average age of somebody at Splendour was 36 years old, meaning you had your standard dose of twenty somethings but also your fair share of those in their 40s and 50s.

And the highlight of the festival was a surprise reuniting of Powderfinger, a band many millennials might’ve missed.

Paul Kelly played, Tina Arena popped up on stage with Client Liaison, Phil Jamieson from 90s rock band Grinspoon got one of the biggest roars of the weekend.



What happened to the musical generation gap?

That’s the question posed by News Corps National Music Writer Kathy McCabe, and she chats with Nick and Sam on The Daily Drive.