What is the best way to deal with pain?

Many of us live with pain every day.

This week is National Pain Week: a week set aside for a national discussion about pain.

Chronic Pain Australia says sufferers often can’t work and combined with the fact they’re spending many hundreds of dollars on medication, this takes a significant financial toll.

Dr. Coralie Wales is the president of Chronic Pain Australia and says one in three people over 65 years are living in chronic pain.

Listen in to hear how the prevalence of chronic pain is set to increase as our population ages and the best ways to deal with it.