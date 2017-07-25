Wondrous Waikato

We’ve explored how awesome Auckland is and discovered that the north of New Zealand is ready-made for a road trip…

So the next logical step? Finding the perfect road trip destination out of Auckland- and for that, look no further than Waikato.

Only an hour and a half’s drive south of Auckland, Waikato is blessed with a wealth of wilderness. There’s the Waitomo glow worm cave, with luminous insects twinkling under the earth. Staying underground, there’s also the Blue Spring, a natural crystal-clear underground spring, and above, some of New Zealand’s most famous local fauna await you at the Sanctuary Mountain Wildlife Reserve. Waikato is also especially suited for those who like to get active outdoors, serving as a hub for both surfing and skiing.

Waikato is also home to Hamilton, New Zealand’s 4th largest city. Whilst there’s plenty of great shopping and some excellent cycle-ways, there’s one thing that Hamilton is known for above all else: food. You’ll find some of the most awarded restaurants in the country in Hamilton with an amazing craft beer scene to compliment your meals. The dairy you can find here needs a special mention, including some world-class ice cream and cheese.

If there’s someone who knows Waikato well, it’s Jason Dawson, Chief Executive, Hamilton and Waikato Tourism. Hear all plenty more highlights from the area in the podcast above.

