Unearthing iconic Waitomo

We know there are plenty of beautiful sights above ground in the Waikato area of New Zealand’s north island- but to see the biggest wonder of all, you have to go deeper…

The Waitomo Glow Worm Caves are world famous. Formed out of limestone over 30 million years ago and featuring some amazing geological formations, the caves of Waitomo are breathtaking in themselves. But it’s the residents of the caves that get the most attention- thousands of tiny luminescent glow worms unique to New Zealand. At the most iconic point of the Waitomo experience, the unmistakable and characteristic light of these creatures is all that guides your way.

Tours have been operating through the caves of Waitomo for over 125 years and have always been one of the best loved attractions in all of New Zealand for locals and visitors alike. What’s more, with adventure options such as “black water rafting”, the world’s largest underground walking tour in Ruakari cave and dozens of other great nature walks in the area, there is more than enough to fill a good few days with iconic activities. Just as well there are also plenty of great places to stay nearby- and some great bars and restaurants!

Tim Webster caught up with Shannon Gillard, Brand Manager of Waitomo, for plenty more details- hear it all in the podcast above.

And if you decide you need some luminescence in your life yourself, our sponsor Flight Centre have some amazing deals to get you there right now.