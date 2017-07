The Legendary Man Of Song, Mr Albert Hammond

On 28th July,2017 legendary singer-songwriter Albert Hammond will release the 12-track In Symphony, a collection of his best-known tracks – plus a couple of surprises – re-recorded over five days at Abbey Road Studio.

It’s multimillion-selling hit songwriter Albert Hammond as you’ve never heard him before – for the first time ever, his remarkable hit songs lavishly adapted with orchestration and choir by award-winning producer Rob Mathes at Abbey Road Studio.