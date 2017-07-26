Wedding Season is just around the corner!



Apart from a home renovation, wedding planning can be one of the most stressful things to go through.



With wedding season about to spring into action, Wedding and Event Planner and Owner of LCB Productions Lynette Bolton joined us to chat about the latest trends and things to consider when it comes to planning the big day.



One top tip – comfortable shoes! We spoke with Ally Connell, Designer of Allison Belle Wedding Shoes about wedding sneakers – an effortless yet elevated approach to a bridal shoe that lets you enjoy the last half of your wedding as much as the first.



Catch up on the chat in the above podcast.



Connect with Lynette here: www.lcbproductions.com

Connect with Ally here: www.allisonbelleshoes.com