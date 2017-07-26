Why does the price of meat fluctuate?

In Australia, we’ll take any excuse to throw a BBQ- but it’s becoming an increasingly expensive exercise.

Meat prices have been spiking up this year: mince has doubled in price to $10 per kilo, an eye fillet can cost you up to $50 a kilo, one of the Talking Lifestyle breakfast team even bought a leg of lamb for $36.00 on the weekend!

The question is why does the price of meat fluctuate so much?

John and Garry ask Ben Thomas, a senior analyst for Meat & Livestock Australia. Listen in to hear about what affects the ‘meat market.’