Are robots taking over our jobs?

Machines have slowly taken over in the 21st century: from robots doing surgeries to our mobile phones knowing our names and what we like.

But just how useful is Artificial Intelligence for your everyday business?

BRiN, a digital assistant, has been dubbed the SIRI for businesses and is capable of providing highly tailored education and support to any entrepreneur on the planet.

But are we running the risk of A.I and robots taking over the entire workforce?

John and Garry chat to Dale Beaumont, Entrepreneur and Creator of BRiN about Artificial Intelligence and just how big an impact it could have on our world.