Do you have grumpy old man syndrome?

We all know a grumpy old man, but could what we laugh about as a ‘the grumpy old man syndrome’ be an actual thing?

It turns out Aussie men over 50-years of age aren’t getting the enjoyment they need from their hobbies anymore and so are living in a constant state of irritability – or Grumpy Man Phenomenon.

John and Garry ask Mark Mckeon, an expert on healthy aging, if the Grumpy Old Man Syndrome is real, and if so, how we can avoid it.