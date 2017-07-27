Gary’s Vegas wedding

When it comes to hearing about a destination, there’s nothing like sitting down with someone who has been lured back again and again and again.

Luckily, when it comes to talking about the USA, we have someone that matches that description easily within reach: Gary Linnell!

His latest trip, in particular, was very special- a spur of the moment Vegas elopement!

It began with a flight in to LA, which Gary says was not only easy to manage, being shorter and less trouble to get through than he thought, but also, at the time he booked, amazing value. After a stay at the iconic Andaz Hotel, famous for hosting rock stars like Led Zeppelin and the Who (it’s possibly a miracle the place is still standing), Gary and his wife-to-be were behind the wheel and heading to Vegas. Amusingly, Gary told us the road to Vegas is dressed with signs urging ‘sinners’ to turn back- not enough to make him turn around, however.

At midday in 43 degree heat (by our measure), the wedding took place in front of the iconic Caesar’s Palace with just Gary, his now wife Maria and a few witnesses- a true Vegas elopement. Despite not being gamblers, the couple still had a ball for the next two days- good to keep in mind for those who wonder if that’s all there is to the city.

From Vegas it was more driving through the dead-straight and seemingly endless roads of the Mojave desert (driving on the other side of the road at that) and into San Francisco- a city so charming that Gary and Maria immediately changed their plans to double their stay there.

Ever in love with The States, Gary’s already planning his next trip: Texas, New Orleans and Miami. Stay tuned for that. In the meantime, have a listen to Gary’s full story, in his own words, in the podcast- including a great and surprising tip for Aussie travellers to the US that will open a surprising amount of doors for you!

