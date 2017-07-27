The strangest celebrity collectibles for sale

We all want to get our hands on a piece of the celebrity pie – but it seems some people go the extra mile for that one-off celebrity collectible!

Madonna went to court in Manhattan this week to stop the sale of some of her personal items. We’re talking old love letters, a pair of knickers and a hairbrush- still with some of her hair.

John and Garry chat to Rick Milne, our resident ‘Guru of Garbage’ to discuss all things antiques and collectibles and why anyone would want an old hairbrush of Madonna’s.