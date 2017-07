Will Australia ban petrol and diesel cars too?

The tank is running dry on petrol and diesel vehicles back in Old Blighty.

The British government says that sales of cars with internal combustion engines will be banned from 2040. No more petrol. No more diesel. Gone. Finished. Finito.

Electric vehicles will become the new normal in the UK.

But could that happen here?

