Andre Rieu Speaks To David Prior

Music Superstar Andre Rieu speaks to David Prior about his annual Maastricht concert which has been filmed and will be in Australian Cinemas this weekend 29th and 30th of July.

On the cinema shows and his 30th Anniversary of performing with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, André said, “When I founded the Johann Strauss Orchestra in 1987, there were only twelve orchestra members – now there are more than 60 people on stage! Although a lot has changed, there is one thing which has never changed: the joy of playing together, whether in a small group or a big orchestra. We are so much looking forward to bringing this joy again this year to your cinema in July. The program will be very diverse, reflecting this special anniversary. I do hope you will all join us for an unforgettable, magical evening brought to you from my romantic hometown Maastricht.”