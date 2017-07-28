La La like a local

You might recognise Ella James’s voice- she may have even told you where to go once or twice in your life.

That’s because Ella James, aside from being a voice on your radio or TV, has also voiced a few Sat-Navs over the years too! And true to form, she dropped in to the studio to tell where to go for some of the best things to check out in Los Angeles- a place she has made her home to further making her living in acting, comedy, writing and voice work over the years.

There’s lots to LA – It didn’t take long for Ella to realise the vast variety in Los Angeles. Every suburb is different, which means exploring is never boring.

Mulholland Drive – There’s a quote from director David Lynch that travelling on Mulholland Drive, with its sweepings views and hidden celebrity homes alike, you can “feel the history of Hollywood”. It’s certainly iconic, and it’s a place that Ella likes to take any of her guests too.

Cycle Santa Monica – Getting hold of a bike is as easy as swiping a credit card on one of the many rentable bike bays around LA. Once you’ve secured your wheels, you can cycle along the beach, hit the markets, or enjoy the sun and count the palm trees as you ride past. It’s a great way to get around.

Yes, you can run into stars- Sometimes we mean that literally (or they could run into you). You have to listen to the podcast and Ella’s anecdotes first hand to hear what we mean.

If you’re ready to develop some local LA knowledge of your own, see our friends and sponsors at Flight Centre for the best deals.