Love & Blood and life on the road

Brisbane born singer, songwriter, and producer Shane Nicholson has come a long way since the days of his breakout pop-rock band Pretty Violet Stain some twenty years ago.

For starters, the Central Coast of New South Wales is now home, and the pop leanings of his youth have matured into a sophisticated alt-country, rootsy sound.

Shane is also responsible for some of the finest Australian country albums of recent times – 2008’s Rattlin Bones was an instant classic.

Shane Nicholson’s sixth solo studio album Love & Blood is soon to be released, and you can catch him performing at the Broadbeach Country Music Festival, proudly supported by The Star, from the 28th to the 30th of July.

Shane Nicholson chats with Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live with The Star.