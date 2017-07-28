The Jersey Boys Music Supervisor- Ron Melrose

The international blockbuster musical Jersey Boys will open in September 2018 at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre. Auditions start this week in Melbourne and next week in Sydney to cast the new Australian company.

Three men who have worked on Jersey Boys from its inception are Ron Melrose, the Music Supervisor and Vocal and Dance Arrangements, Richard Hester, the Production Supervisor, and Associate Choreographer Danny Austin. They have been charged with the task of auditioning hundreds upon hundreds of aspiring Jersey Boys cast members for the chance of playing in this stupendous musical.