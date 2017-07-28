They have a world championship for what?

World Championships aren’t just for football and athletics – a bunch of Aussie “Skillaroos”are heading to Abu Dhabi to compete in the 44th WorldSkills International Competition.

Aged 19 to 22, the 18 competitors will be going head-to-head and tile-to-tile against other world champs in a range of different trades.

From bricklaying and tiling to hairdressing and landscape gardening, over 1,300 youngens are all battling it out for the title of best in their trade or skill.

John and Garry chatted to Brett Judd, the CEO of WorldSkills Australia, to find what exactly the International Competition entails.