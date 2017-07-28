Why working less is good for your brain

Working longer hours later in life could be doing your brain more damage than you really think…

New data, from the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research showed working more than 30 hours a week when you’re over 40 could cause your performance to decline.

It seems 25 hours is the golden number when it comes to optimising your cognitive ability at work.

So maybe tell your boss you won’t be coming in on Monday!

John and Garry spoke to Professor Colin McKenzie to find out why working excessive hours can cause stress, fatigue and declining brain capacity.