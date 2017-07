Road Rage, why it occurs and what to do if confronted

There have been a number of road rage incidents recently.

It’s made us wonder if drivers have become generally more impatient these days while they’re behind the wheel of their vehicle.

So what sends people over the edge?

And what should you do if you’re ever in a situation where you’re being confronted by an angry motorist?

Joining us is Ian Luff who is the founder and principal of Drive to Survive.

Website www.drivetosurvive.com