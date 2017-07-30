AMANDA DUNN – The New Puberty

One of the most confusing and confronting times in a young person’s life is without a doubt when they reach puberty.

It seems Aussie kids are going through puberty earlier than ever before. But what are the reasons for this and how does this affect them?

Amanda Dunn is a journalist who is the politics and society editor for The Conversation.

Amanda has just released a book called ‘The New Puberty’ which tackles some of the tough questions, topics and scenarios faced by young people, their parents and teachers during this transitional time.

She joined us for a chat.