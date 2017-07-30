Buy, Swap & Sell Listing: Sunday July 30

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!
If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1-1.30pm Sunday.
Here are the items from the Sunday July 30 show:
|Name
|Suburb
|Items (3 max. pp)
|Contact number
|Charlie
|Umina Beach NSW
|6x cream venetian blinds
|02 4341 9045
|Beverly
|Drummoyne NSW
|Breville bread maker
|02 9181 2344
|Gladys
|Matraville NSW
|100yr old wash bowl and jug
|0407 665 050
|Margo
|Sans Souci NSW
|Russian watch
|02 9583 1906
|Anne
|Concord NSW
|Fitness bench press, garden set, Sat Nav
|0414 906 344
|Theresa
|Brighton QLD
|Pine dining cabinet and 5 chairs
|07 3269 0962
|Robert
|Hornsby NSW
|Upright piano
|02 9487 3059
|Dennis
|Seven Hills NSW
|Cricket memorabilia
|02 9622 5812
|Helen
|Northmead NSW
|Care Alert SmartDialer
|0423 901 889
|Bill
|Riverstone NSW
|Electric jockey wheel
|0408 224 901
|Maree
|Wyndman QLD
|Antique table and chairs
|0412 735 060
|Paul
|Liverpool NSW
|Frederick Vern & Ned Kelly wanted posters
|02 9753 4734
Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).
We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away