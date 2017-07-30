Buy, Swap & Sell Listing: Sunday July 30

Here are the items from the Sunday July 30 show:

 

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number
Charlie Umina Beach NSW 6x cream venetian blinds 02 4341 9045
Beverly Drummoyne NSW Breville bread maker 02 9181 2344
Gladys Matraville NSW 100yr old wash bowl and jug 0407 665 050
Margo Sans Souci NSW Russian watch 02 9583 1906
Anne Concord NSW Fitness bench press, garden set, Sat Nav 0414 906 344
Theresa Brighton QLD Pine dining cabinet and 5 chairs 07 3269 0962
Robert Hornsby NSW Upright piano 02 9487 3059
Dennis Seven Hills NSW Cricket memorabilia 02 9622 5812
Helen Northmead NSW Care Alert SmartDialer 0423 901 889

 

Bill Riverstone NSW Electric jockey wheel 0408 224 901
Maree Wyndman QLD Antique table and chairs 0412 735 060

 

Paul Liverpool NSW Frederick Vern & Ned Kelly wanted posters 02 9753 4734

