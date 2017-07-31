Hearing aid myths

There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to hearing loss- especially in relation to hearing aids.

Based on a chat with an audiologist, here are a few of the bigger ones:

Hearing aids artificially replace your natural hearing- While once upon a time a hearing aid did block your whole ear, these days hearing aids are far more ‘open fit’. This means that they can allow you to use your natural hearing to its furthest extent, only supplementing with the sounds you can’t hear as well.

There is no benefit to treating hearing loss early- Like anything, there are significant benefits to treating loss as soon as it’s noticed. It means there is no change to how the parts of your brain used in hearing are being stimulated, so further hearing loss is reduced and your life remains unaffected.

It’s fine to use a single hearing aid – We have two ears for a reason. Not only that, but we have two hemispheres to our brain for a reason too. Given this, and given that the process of hearing is linked to both our brain and our ears, according to Theo, two hearing aids is a natural fit, and you’re almost always better off going for two cheaper hearing aids than a single expensive one.

Hearing aids make background noise unbearable – modern hearing aids use multi-channel directional microphones which hone in on the sounds you need, such a conversation happening right in front of you, and not the sounds you don't, like a coffee machine steaming milk across the room.

Hearing aids are immediately noticeable- Unless you’re talking to an audiologist, hearing aids have become so visually subtle there’s no certainty that anyone will notice you’re wearing one. Conversely, what people will definitely notice is when you’re not hearing them properly.

Hearing aids are always expensive – Some providers, in both producing and selling hearing aids, cut out the middle-man and can therefore often offer hearing solutions for a third of the regular price, becoming much more affordable.

It’s important to remember that hearing technology is constantly changing, improving and responding to the problems of the past- meaning more and more of the issues faced will fade into myth.

If you’re curious about your hearing, take the free hearing test offered online here