Going to Graceland

August 16, 1977. One of the most remembered dates in the history of music. The day Elvis Presely, the King of Rock and Roll, died.

But now, exactly 40 years on, it’s the commemoration of that date that is set to make Elvis’s home of Memphis, Tennessee, come alive.

Elvis Week, starting on the 11 August, will be home to a veritable festival of auctions, parties, talks by figures from Elvis’s life such as songwriters, co-stars and girlfriends, and, of course, a colossal number of tribute concerts. A few of the most special highlights also include the Wonder of You concert, featuring a live orchestral accompaniment to footage of the King, and a candlelight vigil held the night of August 15 and also set to be live-streamed online.

Anyone set to head over to Memphis for Elvis week is sure for a once in a lifetime experience and our sponsor Flight Centre have amazing deals to get you there right now.

But even without the events of Elvis week, a trip to Memphis holds many delights for Elvis fans, with sites such as Sun Studios, Beale Street, the Museum of American Soul Music and, it almost goes without saying, Graceland – Elvis’s preserved former home come shrine (pictured).

David McGonigal joined Tim Webster to tell us plenty more.