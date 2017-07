How to pitch for a job in two minutes …

You get in the lift and there in front of you is Billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates.

It’s going to take you roughly about 2 minutes for you both to get to the floor you are going to.

Which means you have 2 minutes to say to Bill “this is why you need to employ me as soon as we walk out of the lift!”

It’s called the elevator pitch and joining Matthew Tukaki to talk about the art of pitching is career guru Sue Parker – have a listen to the podcast!