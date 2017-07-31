Is it OK to smack your children?

Recently, two grandparents were taken to court by the NSW Department of Family and Community Services because they had disciplined their grandson by smacking him and taken his toys away.

The department tried to remove the 9 year old from the care of his grandparents, who have had full custody of the boy since he was 7 months old.

But the magistrate sided with the grandparents, saying they had done nothing wrong.

There’s no evidence to suggest the grandparents had abused the boy, but they did lightly smack him as punishment for bad behaviour.

Smacking children is a controversial topic, but is this how far we’ve come? Should parents or grandparents be taken to court for the methods they choose to discipline their children?

Is it OK to smack your children? Or are there better ways to discipline your kids?

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg is one of Australia’s most respected child and adolescent psychologists and he chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.