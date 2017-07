The ‘punniest’ competition on earth

Are you a PUNNY person?

There is a fantastic event in New York called PUNDERDOME… started by Dad & Daughter team Fred & Jo Firestone… It is a monthly competition that see’s people get up and try their best PUN JOKES and it has exploded becoming extremely popular!

“PUNDERDOME” is a wild & crazy monthly pun competition (Littlefield in Brooklyn) hosted by Fred Firestone – He joined John and Garry on Talking Lifestyle breakfast – Listen to the podcast above.