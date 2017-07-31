What are the most popular pet names?

Australia’s most popular pet names have been revealed thanks to a new survey.

‘Bella’ is the nation’s favourite name for cats, with Smokey coming in second followed by Buddy.

And Bella proved doubly popular, topping the charts for dog names, too.

Coming in second was Buddy, followed by Charlie.

The survey, released by rental website rent.com.au analysed the names of 30,000 Aussie pets in its database.

It also looked at animals named after food and drink.

The top beverage-inspired name was Bubbles, with Milo coming in second and Cola in third.

Gin, Juice, Moet, Tequila, VB, Latte and Coffee made up the full list.

Popular Dog Names

Rank Name 1 Bella 2 Buddy 3 Charlie 4 Max 5 Ruby 6 Missy 7 Molly 8 Diesel 9 Jack 10 Bear

Popular Cat Names: